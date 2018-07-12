This Virginia-bound shortstop from Delaware already has the eyes of pro scouts

USA Today Sports

Three busy days in June neatly summarized Zack Gelof’s years at Cape Henlopen High and what is ahead for the Delaware Baseball Coaches Association’s state Player of the Year.

On the first Monday night in June, Gelof won the state championship, a first for Cape Henlopen. He started every game over the best four years in the school’s baseball history.

The following night, he graduated from Cape Henlopen and, during commencement, addressed his fellow grads as class president. Gelof, who had a 4.02 GPA, was elected to that office each of his four years.

Then on Wednesday, he hopped in the car with his mother Kelly for the drive to Brockton, Massachusetts, on the southern outskirts of Boston, so he could begin playing for the Brockton Rox in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England. Gelof is living with a host family there and led the league with a .377 average as of July 3.

