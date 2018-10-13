USA Today Sports

'Those kids have families': Braedon Cox breaks tackles, gets pick-six

'Those kids have families': Braedon Cox breaks tackles, gets pick-six

'Those kids have families': Braedon Cox breaks tackles, gets pick-six

Perhaps the only thing better than Braedon Cox’s pick-six for Sabetha High School (Kan.) was the broadcaster’s description of it.

“That’s rude,” said WIBW’s Tyler Greever. “Those kids have families.”

After making an impressive leaper grab on a deep route, Cox took off down the sideline and pushed aside a player attempting to make the tackle as if he were wiping some crumbs off a table.

“‘Scuse me, let me just shove you to the side,” Greever narrated.

Then, Cox came upon his next challenge: the two players who tried to take him down.

“Those kids have families. They’re probably at the game, watching,” Greever said on air and gave a little pause. “That’s just mean.”

Cox had his own family and friends to impress, though, and he would not let anyone get in his way.

The Bluejays shut out Wamego (Kan.) 56-0. They are now 8-0 on the year.

'Those kids have families': Braedon Cox breaks tackles, gets pick-six
