THREAD: Super 25 St. John Bosco and Mater Dei fight for championship

For the third year in a row, St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are facing off in the championship game.

Who will take it home: Super 25 No. 1 Bosco Braves or No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs?

Follow the game thread to see highlight plays from the CIF-Southern Section Div. 1 championship.

Come at me, bro

Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei isn’t afraid of a little contact.

After driving down field, the Braves allowed Mater Dei to blitz. Tight end Jude Wolfe let the defense get past him with minimal challenge and then broke out.

There wasn’t a gray jersey in sight.

With two men coming at Uiagalelei, he threw the ball softly to the wide open Wolfe. Easy touchdown. Quick Bosco lead.

Bosco strikes first!@judewolfe25 takes it for the first points of the game and is PUMPED about it@Boscofootball | @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/j7U1qFbgpw — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 24, 2018

Sack party

Bryce Young is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

It’s just his first season on Mater Dei, but Bosco is well-aware of his talent to get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs.

One of the most important tasks for the Braves: contain Young.

I spy a sack 🧐@rgofficial_10 was not going to let Bryce Young escape this time @Boscofootball | @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/FeViU9RDfZ — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 24, 2018

Three-star linebacker Ralen Goforth made sure to introduce himself.

It was one of two sacks Young took on the drive, helping force Mater Dei to miss a long field goal.

At the end of the first quarter, St. John Bosco led 7-0.