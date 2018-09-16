Three arrested following fight that suspended Rochester, N.Y. football game

By: Will Cleveland and James Johnson, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle | September 16, 2018

Three were arrested after a series of fights that led to the suspension of the East/Wilson high school football game Saturday afternoon at Marina Auto Stadium.

Police say a stabbing may have happened during the fights. A 17-year-old city resident walked into Strong Memorial Hospital Saturday with at least one cut wound to his upper body. Police say the cuts may have been sustained at the stadium.

No suspects were in custody for the stabbing as of Saturday night.

The game was originally delayed for 45 minutes after a fight broke out midway through the second quarter of the Rochester City Athletic Conference game at the stadium, 460 Oak St.

The game was ultimately suspended and the stadium was cleared of spectators and participants at halftime.

