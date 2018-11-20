Three new teams enter Week 13 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 13 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we welcome a few teams into the fold after a thrilling weekend of state championships across the landscape.

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by No. 2 Beavercreek (Ohio), No. 3 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.), No. 4 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) and No. 5 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) to round out the top five.

But elsewhere, a few teams drop in. Most significantly, Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) makes its season debut at No. 12 after knocking off Natick (Mass.) last weekend for its second consecutive MIAA Division 1 state championship. They join No. 18 Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.) and No. 25 Gig Harbor (Wash.) among the newcomers this week.