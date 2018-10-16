Three new teams enter Week 8 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 8 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, with some fresh faces entering the fold.

Providence, R.I. power La Salle Academy crash-lands in the poll this week at No. 13, in its first appearance of the season. The undefeated Rams (10-0-0) are joined by No. 22 Pearl River (N.Y.) and No. 24 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) among the newcomers to this week’s rankings.

Elsewhere, Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) stays No. 1 for the second week in a row. This marks the Crusaders’ longest tenure in the spot this season. Previously, they took over the top spot from preseason No. 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) in Week 2, only to fall back a week later.

Beavercreek (Ohio) jumps up two spots from No. 2 to take the pole position, followed by Newton (Mass.) South, Spencerport (N.Y.) and Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) to round out the top five.