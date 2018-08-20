USA Today Sports

Three newcomers enter Super 25 football rankings

De Sandi Allan Photography

Three newcomers enter Super 25 football rankings

Football

Three newcomers enter Super 25 football rankings

Big wins propelled three new teams into this week’s Super 25 football rankings.

MORE: See the full rankings

De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) made the biggest leap, entering the rankings at No. 10 on the strength of a 14-0 win over then-No. 20 Folsom. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) comes in at No. 23 after defeating Orem 39-22, while Rome (Ga.) enters at No. 24 after taking down then-No. 16 Marietta, 51-41.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) stays No. 1, but the Ascenders’ grip on the top spot loosened a bit after an uneven scrimmage performance.

This week’s slate is sure to shake up next week’s rankings, as No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) will travel to California to face No. 3 Mater Dei, and No. 22 Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) will face a Marietta (Ga.) team that just fell from the rankings.

, , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2nTwheE
Three newcomers enter Super 25 football rankings
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.