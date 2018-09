Three new teams have entered the latest Super 25 girls volleyball rankings, led by No. 13 Millard North (Omaha, Neb.).

Others new to the rankings are No. 22 Leon (Tallahassee) and No. 25 Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.).

Assumption (Louisville) remains the No. 1 team, again followed by Walton (Marietta, Ga.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), and Maris (Chicago). Champlin Park (Minn.) moved up a spot to round out the top five.