Three players kicked off Ore. soccer team after alleged hazing incident

Three Oregon teens are no longer members of their high school soccer team after an alleged hazing incident on a bus ride back from a recent match.

According to Portland’s KPTV, three players were booted off the McMinnville (Ore.) team. Superintendent Maryalice Russell said five more players were suspended from team participation for three weeks.

The details of the alleged hazing have not been released, but Russell told KPTV that the soccer coach alerted school leaders to the incident following a Thursday match prior to school starting for the year.

The boys played at West Salem High on Aug. 30. Per KPTV, Russell said all players riding the bus, as well as involved parents, were interviewed by school leaders in the following days. The district then made their decision on punishment for eight players.

The district’s finding was then shared with McMinnville Police for possible criminal investigation.

A spokesman for the police department told KPTV that officers do not have a criminal case open at this time, but that could change if further information comes out.

The boys’ soccer match against Lincoln High was cancelled last week.