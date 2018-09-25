Three-star CB Renardo Green decommits from Florida State

Florida State has lost a commitment from three-star Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva cornerback Renardo Green.
Green committed to the Seminoles in April, but decided to decommit following FSU’s slow start to the 2018 season.
“First off I would like to thank God for all the blessings that he has thrown my way and helping become the person I am today,” Green wrote in a statement on Twitter.
“I would also like to thank Florida State for treating me like family, and I enjoyed being committed to them every second, but I have to do what’s best for me. My dream school has always been Florida State and I believe in what they got going on. I have always wanted to be a Nole, but after talking with my family and God I have decided to rewrite my destiny and decommit from Florida State and open back up my recruitment.”
Green, 5-foot-11, 164 pounds, is ranked as the No. 46 cornerback and the No. 453 overall player in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.