I am 100% committed to The 🅾️hio State University #GoBucks 🅾️ pic.twitter.com/WJFJ3kQiwn — Cormontae Hamilton⚡️ (@Cbvndzzz) July 27, 2018

Hamilton, a 6-foo1, 256-pound athlete, is the No. 30 tight end in the country and No. 718 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.

“Obviously in the new age of the hybrid tight end, you want them big enough to play tight end and skilled enough to play wide receiver,” Whitehaven coach Rodney Saulsberry said.

Commitments are nonbinding for the athlete and the school. Saulsberry said Hamilton likely would sign during the 72-hour early signing period, which begins Dec. 19.

He joins Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker Kane Patterson as Tennessee players that have committed to Ohio State for the class of 2019.

Hamilton was named to The Commercial Appeal’s All-Metro second team a year ago.

He also had offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Memphis and Tennessee.

