Three top Miss. recruits from Class of 2020 all choose Mississippi State

STARKVILLE – One of Mississippi State’s most-prized recruits in the 2019 class teased Bulldog fans on Twitter about a couple of potential commitments on Thursday.

Jarrian Jones, a four-star safety out of Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood, told his followers that he “had a couple surprises” for them. He did indeed.

Shortly thereafter, two highly-ranked recruits from the 2020 class announced commitments to Mississippi State via Twitter.

Lideatrick Griffin, a four-star athlete from Philadelphia, was the first. E. Jai Mason, a four-star receiver from Clinton, was the next. They are the third- and fourth-ranked players in the state, respectively, in the 2020 class.

Griffin is a 5-foot-10 athlete who has played primarily at receiver for Philadelphia High School. He has 755 receiving yards and two touchdowns in addition to 381 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. He also has two interceptions on the year. Griffin had offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Memphis and Southern Miss.

Mason, meanwhile, chose Mississippi State over Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida and Ole Miss. He’s a 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver who has been clocked running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. Mason has 647 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Clinton High School.

Six hours after the commotion caused by Griffin and Mason, Mississippi State “rang the bell” once more. Javorrious Selmon, a four-star 2020 corner back from Provine High School in Jackson, committed to MSU via Twitter too.

