Three Tuscarora HS football players charged in locker room incident

Three students have received charges relating to sexual battery following an incident in the football locker room at Tuscarora (Leesburg, Va.) High School, according to WJLA.

Players on the Tuscarora team allegedly held down a teammate in the locker room while they “inserted objects into the victim” after practice on Oct. 1, the Loudoun Times-Mirror wrote.

The Leesburg Police Department said one 17-year-old was charged with sexual battery while two other students, ages 17 and 16, were charged with assault and battery, WJLA reported.

Practice was cancelled for two days after the incident came to light, but the team has not missed a game.

WJLA wrote that the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney found that the incident “did not meet the criteria of hazing as defined in the Virginia State Code.”

The players charged could face disciplinary action from the school, a district spokesperson told WJLA.