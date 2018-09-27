Through rat infestation and taunting, Memphis' Kirby High football team off to best start in a decade

The Kirby High School football team was forced to deal with rodents and relocation in recent weeks, and the taunts they’re hearing from opposing fans might not be the smartest idea.

In fact, coach Chester Flowers issued something of a friendly warning to the people planning to poke fun at the school’s rat infestation that drew headlines and gave the Cougars more motivation than they probably needed.

“Don’t bring those non-creative signs to our contest trying to get a cheap laugh,” said Flowers. “Because the price you pay may not be as inexpensive as you think.”

Other than an out-of-state loss to Olive Branch, Kirby (5-1) is tearing apart its competition. The Cougars have beaten their five Tennessee opponents 248-50 and is off to their best start in a decade.

The players are taking notice of the jeers, derisive signs and social media wisecracks. Some shrug them off while others, like quarterback and Louisville commitment Jaden Johnson, use them as fuel on the field.

“It makes us more energetic about the game when we see fans come up here and put signs all on our field about rat jokes,” said Johnson. “That just makes us more into the game and want to put more of a beatdown on them.”

Read the rest of the story in the Memphis Commercial Appeal