Indiana football lands commitment from Army All-American CB Tiawan Mullen

BLOOMINGTON – For the second-consecutive season, IU football has landed a commitment from an Army All-American. The latest one might grab a few more headlines.

Tiawan Mullen, a defensive back from Pompano Beach (Fla.) Coconut Creek, committed to IU over Nebraska and Pitt, among others, Thursday afternoon. He announced the decision on social media just days after visiting Bloomington, making him the 15th commitment for the Hoosiers in 2019.

Mullen is the seventh Floridian to pledge for Indiana in this class.

The younger brother of Clemson’s Trayvon Mullen, Tiawan Mullen follows in his sibling’s footsteps with his Army Bowl invite this year. He’s the third Indiana commitment or signee to appear in the annual showcase, following Ben Davis safety Antonio Allen in 2013 and Tennessee kicker Charles Campbell last season.

I am truly blessed🙏🏾 to be committed to the University Of Indiana 🔴⚪️ #LEO🔴⚪️ #IU19 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CdL0azkLuA — Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) September 13, 2018

But Mullen’s commitment arguably represents a more significant recruiting victory.

Antonio Allen’s commitment was rooted at least in part in his desire to stay close to home. Campbell chose IU with an obvious long-term hole at the placekicking position.

Mullen is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, and the No. 46 cornerback in the country by 247Sports. He reported offers before his commitment from not just the Panthers and Huskers, but also Kansas State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Syracuse, TCU and a host of Power Five programs.

He is on paper the kind of player Indiana targets but often doesn’t land. Coach Tom Allen’s strong connections in Florida, and the work of assistants Brandon Shelby and Kasey Teegardin, bucked history in this case.

Mullen joins Decatur Central’s Larry Tracy among cornerbacks committed in the current senior class.