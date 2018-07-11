T.J. Sheffield: Notre Dame pulled offer due to 'different plans'

T.J. Sheffield, one of the nation’s top wide receivers, announced his commitment to Notre Dame less than a week ago.

On Wednesday, he announced on Twitter that the Fighting Irish had pulled his offer.

Sheffield says he committed to Notre Dame wide receivers coach DelVaughn Alexander, but Alexander later called him back and said the school was not going to honor his commitment due to a “different plans.”

Without hearing Notre Dame’s side of this, specifically Alexander’s, it’s impossible to pass judgment either way. For his part, Sheffield accepted Notre Dame’s decision and thanked the program for recruiting him to begin with.

Sheffield, a four-star wide receiver prospect and ninth-best college football prospect in Tennessee according to the 247Sports Composite, picked Notre Dame over Arkansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Virginia Tech.