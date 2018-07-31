Purdue lands pair of four-star football commitments

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Prior to Monday night, the last commitment for Purdue’s football program was more than a month ago.

That changed quickly.

The Boilermakers secured two commitments Monday night, two days before coach Jeff Brohm starts his second training camp.

Ohio four-star defensive lineman Steven Faucheux and Tennessee receiver T.J. Sheffield announced their decisions within minutes of each other on Twitter. The latest developments give Brohm 20 known commitments from the 2019 recruiting class.

The 6-foo4, 272-pound Faucheux, who attends Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, had a host of big-time offers, including Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama, Boston College, Florida, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville and Nebraska.

Faucheux totaled 24 tackles in six games last season, one year after he led his team’s defense with four sacks. He is ranked the No. 9 overall player in Ohio’s 2019 class by 247sports.com.

Meanwhile, the 5-10, 165-pound Sheffield, who is from Spring Hill in Tennessee, committed to Notre Dame about a month ago. However, his commitment wasn’t honored by the Irish, leading him to explore other opportunities.

Sheffield had narrowed his list to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Ohio State and Purdue prior to his commitment to the Irish. He expanded his list to include Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville and Stanford.

Sheffield, who attends Independence High School, caught 56 passes for 840 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. He made 48 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns during his sophomore season.

He is Purdue’s second commitment from the Nashville area, joining running back Da’Joun Hewitt, who attends Davidson Academy.

