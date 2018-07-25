Top 12 defensive lineman in the 2019 class

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 25, 2018
After in-person player evaluation and discussions with coaches and CBS Sports Network recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, USA TODAY’s Jim Halley lists the top dozen 2019 defensive lineman recruits. The players are ranked on their college and pro potential, with production, difficulty of competition, speed, ideal size and weight factoring into the decision. Stats listed are from last season.
This is preliminary to The Chosen 25 recruiting rankings, which will come out later this summer.
RELATED: Top quarterbacks in the 2019 class
RELATED: Top running backs in the 2019 class
RELATED: Top wide receivers in the 2019 class
2019 Chosen 25 Recruiting Rankings, Adisa Isaac, Chosen 25 Football Player Rankings, defensive lineman, Derick Hall II, football recruiting, Ja'Darien Boykin, Jason Bargy, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Khris Bogle, Laiatu Latu, Nolan Smith, stephen herron jr, Travon Walker, Zacch Pickens, Zach Harrison, Chosen 25, Football