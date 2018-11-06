Top 15 HS hoops tournaments/showcases you must attend

From a post-Thanksgiving battle between two top guards (R.J. Hampton and Jalen Green) in Dallas to nationally televised stellar matchups at the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., to open 2019, we’ve scoured the globe to identify the top 15 hoops events you, 100 percent, want to get out to this high school basketball season.

Here’s the list in chronological order.

Holiday Hoopsgiving (Atlanta), Nov. 23-24

Key Teams: Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, Norcross (Ga.), Mountain Brook (Ala.).

Thanksgiving Hoopfest (Duncanville, Texas), Nov. 23-24

Key Teams: Little Elm (Texas) High, San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.), Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), Guyer (Denton, Texas), South Garland (Texas).

ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest (Hyattsville, Md.), Dec. 7-9

Key Teams: Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.).

City of Palms Classic (Fort Myers, Fla.), Dec. 17-22

Key Teams: University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta), Mountain Brook (Ala.).

Chick-fil-A Classic (Columbia, S.C.), Dec. 26-29

Key Teams: Sunrise Christian (Bel Air, Kan.), Norcross (Ga.), Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta), Memphis (Tenn.) East, Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix).

John Wall Holiday Invitational (Raleigh, N.C.), Dec. 26-29

Key Teams: Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.), Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), Trinity Christian (Fayetteville, N.C.), Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.).

Les Schwab Invitational (Hillsboro, Ore.), Dec. 26-29

Key Teams: University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.).

The Grind Session (Events throughout the year)

Key Teams: Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), The Rock School (Gainesville, Fla.).

Cancer Research Classic (Wheeling, W.Va.), Jan. 4-5, 2019

Key Teams: La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Norcross (Ga.), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), Roselle (N.J.) Catholic.

Spalding Hoophall Classic (Springfield, Mass.), Jan. 17-21, 2019

Key Teams: Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Norcross (Ga.), DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), Roselle (N.J.) Catholic, Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta).

Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions (Springfield, Mo.), Jan. 17-19, 2019

Key Teams: Memphis (Tenn.) East, Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), Rainier Beach (Seattle).

Flyin’ to the Hoop (Dayton, Ohio), Jan. 18-21, 2019

Key Teams: Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.).

ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest (Tampa, Fla.), Feb. 1-2, 2019

Key Teams: Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.).

Metro Classic (Union, N.J.), Feb. 8-10, 2019

Key Teams: Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Roselle (N.J.) Catholic, Ranney School (Tinton Hills, N.J.), Our Savior New American (Centereach, N.Y.).

GEICO High School Nationals (New York, N.Y.), April 2019

Key Teams: TBD

Top eight high school basketball teams compete for the national title.

