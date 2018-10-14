Top 5 plays: Super 25 No. 2 St. John Bosco's win over No. 1 Mater Dei

After a 24-hour rain delay, the much-anticipated matchup of the top two teams in the nation ended in surprising fashion: No. 2 St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) dominated No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana), 41-18.

Here are the top five plays of the battle.

D.J. Uiagalelei touchdown pass to Jake Bailey

“You cannot put this ball in a better spot” seems to be a reoccurring theme with @DJUiagalelei Oh yeah, and that @jakebbbailey catch ain’t too shabby either pic.twitter.com/IRcO86uu9j — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 14, 2018

St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei put the ball right on the money, getting it past the defender and into the arms of wide receiver Jake Bailey where nobody else could touch it.

But Bailey also made a phenomenal catch.

Those two were the catalysts of the first half. After just 13 minutes, they had connected five times for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Bailey finished the game with 161 yards and three touchdowns.

It forced Mater Dei to shift its defensive style and put a safety deep more often to prevent additional long scores in man coverage.

Bryce Young run

Wondering why he’s the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the country? Just watch this @_bryce_young run 😳@MDFootball | @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/JgSGyUGIcE — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 14, 2018

Mater Dei gave up an early touchdown, a rare event for the 2018 squad.

What’s not rare is quarterback Bryce Young completing runs like this.

He not only escaped pressure, but turned what looked to be a sack into a 40-yard gain.

Kourt Williams sack

Bend don’t break!@kourt22williams comes up HUGE for the @boscofootball D in the redzone 🚫🏈 pic.twitter.com/GKhSIzx47S — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 14, 2018

Young had just finished his 40-yard run. It looked like Mater Dei was going to get a touchdown.

But Williams managed to keep on Young, even when the No. 1 dual-style quarterback attempted a stutter step that had worked moments earlier.

In stopping Young, St. John Bosco forced a field goal and managed to score a touchdown of its own the next time down the field, setting the tone for the game.

George Holani 75-yard touchdown

HE. COULD. GO. ALL. THE. WAY.@GeorgeHolani is built for the big stage pic.twitter.com/u3t1qSwQUM — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 14, 2018

George Holani scored two touchdowns, including this 75-yard burst that put the game out of reach.

Holani leads St. John Bosco with 12 rushing touchdowns, just two away from his total last season.

He also had a 25-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

Suaava Poti sack

The St. John Bosco defense deserves love for this performance. Young and Mater Dei, which had scored more than 40 points in five games this season, was unable to get going.

Poti fought through the blockers and threw Young to the ground with emphasis.

Mater Dei wasn’t going to come back from this deficit.