Top-5 upset shakes up Week 14 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our Week 14 Super 25 Football Rankings are out, and after one of the season’s biggest upsets went down Saturday, we’ve got some movement in the polls.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 14

One week after falling handily to then-No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) to conclude the regular season, Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) got revenge Saturday in the WCAC Semfinals, thanks to a punt return TD from star Dean Engram and a controversial fumble return TD to seal it late. The Eagles now move on to this week’s finals, where they’ll try to take down DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), which beat them 27-21 in triple-overtime last month. A win over the Stags would give Gonzaga its first WCAC title since 2002; the Eagles fell to St. John’s, 30-7, in last year’s title game.

With the loss, St. John’s falls out of the Top 10 for the first time all season, dropping all the way to No. 21. The Eagles, at 8-3, remain unranked.

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) moves up to the No. 5 spot, its highest position all season long, while No. 9 Warren Central (Indianapolis) has moved inside the Top 10 for the first time all season.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team in the land for the fourth straight week, followed by No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 Allen (Texas), No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and the aforementioned St. Frances to round out the top five.

There are no new entrants in the poll this week.