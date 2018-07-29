Top Arizona DB Noa Pola-Gates to announce college choice at Polynesian Bowl

Williams Field senior Noa Pola-Gates, ranked by azcentral sports as the No. 1 safety in Arizona this high school football season, announced on Twitter Saturday that he will declare his college choice during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 19.

That game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and played at Aloha Stadium.

“The Poly Bowl committee just told me they are only allowing a few announcements at the game and I was selected,” Pola-Gates said.

Together w/my love of this game, love of my family and the love of my culture… This opportunity to announce my commitment on National TV (CBS) at the 2019 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii is a blessing I didn’t even see coming. 🤙🏾 #FaafetaiILeAtua #PolyBowl2k19 #Pomele #Polamalu pic.twitter.com/cadlbJH7Ja — SlickBack++•🇦🇸 (@NoaPola) July 28, 2018

Pola-Gates, earlier this month, announced his final 10 colleges: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas and USC.

