Top Arizona DB Noa Pola-Gates to announce college choice at Polynesian Bowl

Williams Field senior Noa Pola-Gates, ranked by azcentral sports as the No. 1 safety in Arizona this high school football season, announced on Twitter Saturday that he will declare his college choice during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 19.
That game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and played at Aloha Stadium.
“The Poly Bowl committee just told me they are only allowing a few announcements at the game and I was selected,” Pola-Gates said.
Pola-Gates, earlier this month, announced his final 10 colleges: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas and USC.