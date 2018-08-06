'Top Cop Game' to honor two slain Massachusetts police officers

After Auburn, Mass., police officer Ron Tarentino was fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2016, the town’s high school football team designated its first home game of the season as a “Top Cop Game” honoring the officer and his family.

That turned out to be quite the theatrics. More than 5,000 fans turned out as a parade of police officers and bagpipers took the field pre-game and Tarentino’s wife was surprised by a visit from his son, who was flown home from his U.S. Army base in North Carolina for the game. The game turned out pretty dramatically too, with Auburn securing a last-minute victory over rival Leicester.

Could there be similar pageantry this year? According to Danny Ventura of the Boston Herald, Auburn will be making its way down to Cape Cod to face defending MIAA Division 5 state champion Dennis-Yarmouth (South Yarmouth, Mass.) in this year’s “Top Cop Game”, scheduled for September 14 at D-Y.

Proceeds from the game will go towards the Sean Gannon Foundation, which was set up after Yarmouth Police K-9 Sergeant Sean Gannon was fatally shot back in April while serving a warrant at a house in Marstons Mills, Mass.

By many accounts Gannon, 32, was beloved in his hometown. His death sparked an outpouring of support from across the Commonwealth and beyond. A GoFundMe for Gannon has raised more than $210,000.