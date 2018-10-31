Top Georgia players get All-American jerseys in ceremony at College Football Hall of Fame

Nine of the top high school players in George attended a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday to receive their All-American Bowl jerseys.

The players, eight of which are four- and five-stars and the other is one of the top long-snappers in the country, represent the best of Georgia.

“I feel like we’re kind of slept on,” said Jadon Haselwood, the No. 1 receiver in the nation. “People look at players from Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and they just kind of skip over us. Numbers don’t lie.”

Harry Miller, the No. 2 center in the nation, agrees.

“I mean, everybody argues about it, but I think Georgia is the best state for football,” he said.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Here are the players who received their jerseys at the event on Tuesday:

Dominick Blaylock, Wide Receiver

Walton (Marietta, Ga.), Georgia commit

Blaylock, a five-star wide receiver out of Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.) is committed to Georgia.

Through 18 varsity games over the last two seasons, he has 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

He’s the No. 6 player in Georgia and the No. 6 WR in the nation, per 247Sports.

Chris Hinton, a five-star defensive end, said the two have grown up together.

“(He’s) real mellow, mild-going, always level-headed but he’s just a funny and cool dude to hang out with,” Hinton said. “(He’s a) great wide receiver, runs great routes, go gets the ball whenever he needs to.”

Steele Chambers, Running Back

Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.), Ohio State commit

Over his sophomore and junior seasons, four-star running back Steele Chambers rushed for 1,486 yards and 1,301 yards, respectively, and scored more than 20 touchdowns on the ground in both years.

This season, in just eight games so far, he’s accumulated 813 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played 13 and 15 games over the previous two seasons.

Chambers is the No. 30 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports, and the No. 10 athlete in the nation.

He’s one of two Ohio State commits in the group. The other, Miller, said the two first played against each other in third grade and have since become close.

“Seeing and knowing him as a person, he’s a very tenacious guy, a very hard-working guy,” said Miller. “That makes him dominant.”

Chambers chose the Buckeyes over perennial contenders such as Alabama, Auburn and Clemson.

Jadon Haselwood, Wide Receiver

Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.), Undecided

The No. 1 wide receiver in the nation has yet to choose a college.

Haselwood decommited from Georgia near the beginning of October. He has visited Miami and Oklahoma, and has an official visit to Auburn this weekend.

With so many powerhouses chasing his services, Haselwood said his decision will come down to which program gives him the best opportunities and “just (has) the ball in the air.”

Redshirting a year? “Not even a question. That’s not the plan.”

Haselwood said he takes after some of the best wide receivers in the NFL: He has good hands like Deandre Hopkins, he is elusive like Antonio Brown, he’s fast and can cut like Odell Beckham Jr.

Just look at him getting off the line against double coverage:

Not for the whole game exactly. But it was definitely a major coverage trend. pic.twitter.com/Qeqkr7sWRT — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) October 20, 2018

But before he goes to the NCAA, he’ll play in the All-American game.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a blessing honestly,” he said. “Just glad to be here and be able to play.”

Chris Hinton, Defensive End

Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.), Michigan commit

Hinton has former teammates who played in the All-American Bowl including Clemson freshman Kyler McMichael, Stanford sophomore Davis Mills and Auburn junior Darius Slayton.

He remembers watching NFL players like Adrian Peterson and Tim Tebow.

“It feels amazing to be elected for this game,” he said. “Growing up watching it, all the elite players play … It’s truly an amazing experience.”

Hinton described his own play style as “relentless.”

As a sophomore, he accumulated 70 tackles. Through nine games this year, he has 5.5 sacks.

“(I’m) a little physical, I like to use my speed to my advantage when I go up against a slower guard,” Hilton said. “I like to use my strength.”

He’ll take that speed and strength to Michigan, where he hopes to work toward a business degree as he pursues the NFL.

“I want to be able to manage my own money, know what I’m saying, that’s really the main thing,” he said.

Tyron Hopper, Outside Linebacker

Roswell High School (Ga.), Florida commit

Outside linebacker Tyron Hopper can do it all.

As a junior, the four-star player had 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks to go with 76 total tackles.

Through nine games this season, he has five interceptions, a forced fumble and 70 tackles.

Hopper has been seeing regular varsity playing time since his sophomore season, when he had two interceptions, four passes defended and a blocked punt in eight games.

He committed to Florida in April, choosing them over schools such as Alabama, Boise State and Cincinnati.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Hopper is the No. 7 OLB in the nation and the No. 17 player in Georgia, according to 247 Sports.

Ramel Keyton, Wide Receiver

Marietta (Ga.), Tennessee commit

Name a college football powerhouse. Keyton probably had an offer from it.

Over the last two seasons, Keyton combined for more than 2,600 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

This year, in just six games, he’s put up 694 yards and 10 scores.

Four-star Keyton is the No. 13 player in Georgia and the No. 21 wide receiver in the nation, according to 247Sports.

He committed to Tennessee over three of last year’s College Football Playoff teams — Clemson, Georgia and Alabama — among others including Ohio State and Miami.

Harry Miller, Center

Buford (Ga.), Ohio State commit

Miller is the No. 2 center in the country. While he spoke highly about Chambers, his soon-to-be teammate at Ohio State, he didn’t know much about Chambers’ game; Miller is accustomed to staring at defenders.

But he loves his position because he’s helping create the play, not watching it.

“When you’ve got a great group of guys playing on the line, I think it’s the best position in sports just because the brotherhood in that unit especially is something very special,” he said.

“You’re not really playing for anything else except the guy you’re blocking with … if you five guys can do what you need to do, that can lead your team to a win.”

Working with others is one of the top reasons he’s looking forward to the All-American Bowl.

“Its really exciting,” he said. “I feel really honored to be with such a great group of guys.”

Quentin Skinner, Long Snapper

Buford (Ga.), LSU commit

Skinner, the No. 4 long-snapper in the country, became an early LSU commit when he chose the Tigers in June 2017.

He had attended LSU summer camp for specialists for four straight years through 2017, according to 247Sports, and was rated the No. 1 long snapper at the time of his commitment.

Hinton, who is friends with Skinner, called the long snapper “really cool” and a competitor.

“Quentin is a great snapper,” Hinton said.

Skinner continues a trend of LSU long snappers from Buford, according to 247Sports. Assuming Buford starts when the current snapper graduates, each deep snapper since 2012 will have hailed from the same high school.

Kyle Hamilton, Safety

Marist (Atlanta), Notre Dame commit

Notre Dame commit Hamilton is a four-star safety, but he also plays some offensive snaps at wide receiver.

This has helped him on defense.

“Definitely helps … when covering a receiver, just knowing what I would do as a receiver, I would run a certain route, I know what they might run,” he said.

Hamilton called himself an “all-around” player who uses his body and his brain to compete.

“Long, rangy, I can cover some ground pretty fast, he said. “I play balls in the air pretty well. I also like to come down and hit, too. I consider myself a smart player.”

He’ll take this range of abilities to the All-American Bowl.

“It feels awesome, it’s been a dream of mine,” he said. A dream come true. It’s pretty cool.”