Top players to watch in No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco

The high school football world’s most anticipated game of the 2018 season is finally here, as the No. 1 team in USA TODAY’s Super 25, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), hosts its Southern California rival directly behind them in the poll, No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Friday night in Santa Ana.

There’s an embarrassment of talent on both sidelines in this mega-matchup. Here’s the top players to keep an eye on: