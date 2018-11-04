Former California HS track coach accused of sexually assaulting student

A former California assistant high school track coach is being sued on accusations of sexually assaulting a student.

Wyatt Davidson, 23, faces 14 charges including sexual assault and battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the Daily Breeze.

He allegedly had as sexual relationship with a then-16-year-old girl on the Torrance High School (Calif.) track team between March 9 and April 28, 2017.

Earlier this year, Davidson pleaded no contest to a statutory rape charge and was sentenced to a day in county jail and 36 months probation, according to Torrance Superior Court documents obtained by the Daily Breeze.

Davidson, who was 22 years old at the time of the accusations, lived with his father. He would take the girl to this house after track practice and meets.

“(The student) was inexperienced, innocent, confused and overpowered physically and emotionally by an older, experienced mature man who was also her mentor and authority figure who had been her coach for almost two years and who was manipulating her into satiating his inappropriate sexual attraction to minors,” the lawsuit, obtained by the Daily Breeze, said.

The lawsuit asks for at least $5 million in damages. The Daily Breeze reported that the Torrance Unified School District will ask a judge to dismiss some of the allegations.

There are six people in addition to Davidson named in the lawsuit: his father, Rodney Davidson, Superintendent George Mannon, Torrance assistant principal and athletic department chair George Tachibana, principal Karim Girgis, head track coach Kyle Irvine and assistant coach Chris Rasmussen.

This comes less than six months after the district reached a settlement in the case of former wrestling coach Thomas Snyder, who was convicted of molesting 25 male students.