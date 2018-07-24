Top DL recruit Travon Walker chooses Georgia

Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.) Travon Walker committed to Georgia on Tuesday, picking the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and South Carolina.

Walker is 6-4 and 272 pounds and can do a lot of things. He helped lead Upson-Lee to a 31-0 season in basketball. However, his future is in football, where he is considered an elite defensive lineman prospect.

At his size, there’s some debate whether he’s better suited as a defensive end or a defensive tackle. His coach said he’ll likely even play some linebacker this season.

Regardless, he’s a big get for any college. Last season, he had 37 solo tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in football and averaged 13 points and 15 rebounds on school’s basketball team.

Walker made an official visit to South Carolina last month and an unofficial visit to Tennessee in April, but instead he decided to stay close to home.

He’s considered one of the top defensive line recruits in the country and a likely Chosen 25 selection when that list comes out later this summer.