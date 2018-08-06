USA Today Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis cuts list to six, keeps in-state Purdue, IU

Photo: Gary Brockman, Victory Views

One of the best recruits in the country has narrowed his list of schools.

Center Grove’s (Greenwood, Ind.) Trayce Jackson-Davis cut his list of potential schools to six Sunday.

On the 2019 five-star recruit’s list of schools are IU and Purdue, along with Wake Forest, Michigan State, Iowa and UCLA. According to a report, he plans to make official visits to all schools except Purdue, where he plans to take an unofficial visit.

Jackson-Davis currently is ranked as the No. 23 recruit in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the class of 2019.

