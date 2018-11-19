Trayvon Mullen's brother, Tiawan, ready to break from Clemson star's shadow at All-American Bowl

Tiawan Mullen has been raised as football royalty, the younger brother of Clemson DB Trayvon Mullen. Like Trayvon, Tiawan is an exceptionally talented defensive back. And like Trayvon, Tiawan was recruited by the All Star bowls, eventually picking the All-American Bowl … like Trayvon. And on Monday, he celebrated receiving his All-American Bowl jersey as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance, just as his brother once did.

Yet Tiawan won’t be attending Clemson. Instead, the Coconut Creek High School (Pompano Beach, Fla.) cornerback is headed to Indiana, where he’ll attempt to make his own mark outside his brother’s formidable football shadow.

“For me, Indiana was all about being part of a family,” Tiawan Mullen told USA TODAY. “At Coconut Creek we talk about that a lot, too. It felt like the right place for me.

“I’m excited to go there and be part of a movement. We’ll be ranked in the Top-25 next year, guaranteed.”

Mullen confirmed that Kentucky and Kansas State have both been recruiting him heavily recently, but insisted he still plans to sign with Indiana in December as soon as he can. That would put his recruitment fully to bed before he arrives in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl, where he’s looking forward to matching up with the nation’s best and testing his skills.

“I’m excited to test myself against the best in the nation,” Mullen said. “That’s what stood out about this game. The history, the great players in this game like the Patrick Petersons and Adrian Petersons. It’s exciting to be a part of that.”

A geometry aficionado, the younger Mullen knows that he still has much to accomplish to live up to his brother’s legacy. That will all start Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas where the All-American Bowl will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.