Past allegiances won’t give UNC and Florida edge with elite PG Tre Mann

As Village Charter (The Villages, Fla.) guard Tre Mann sifts through his massive list of college suitors he’ll consider everything from style of play to fit to relationship with the staff as he attempts to get to a more workable number of schools.

What he won’t consider is past allegiances; too bad for Florida and North Carolina.

“I grew up in Gainesville so I was a Florida fan,” Mann said. “But Michael Jordan was my favorite player because my dad watched him, so I was a North Carolina fan too.”

Mann said his perspective began to change once he began getting letters from different schools, and by the time he got an offer from Florida during his freshman year, he was completely impartial.

“Your whole perspective just changes when you realize that you’ll be playing on that level,” Mann said. “I knew early that I would have to be open to everybody so I went from being a fan to just watching the games as a fan of the game.”

It’s clear that Mann has created his own group of fans with a virtual “who’s who” of college coaches drooling at the thought of landing the 6-foot-1 scoring point guard.

And, yes, that includes North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Florida coach Mike White.

“Oh I still like them, but not as a fan,” said Mann, who averaged 22 points, five rebounds and 3.4 assists a game for E1T1 (Fla.) at the Nike Peach Jam in July. “It’s all about the fit and the situation. Being a fan of those schools in the past won’t give them any edge because that’s not the case now. I’m just gonna look at everything and make the best decision based on where I feel I’ll have the best chance to excel.”

