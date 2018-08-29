USA Today Sports

Four-star guard Tre Mann commits to Florida

Photo: Matthew Bain, Des Moines Register

Boys Basketball

Tre Mann, a four-star guard from Villages Charter in Florida, announced Tuesday he would stay home and play for the Gators.

Mann, who stands 6-3 and has a terrific skill set, chose Florida over Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and others.

“Every time I looked up, Coach Mike White was at one of my games. He recruited me real hard. He told me he would not let me fail, that impressed me,” Mann, an elite shooter, told ESPN. “Their style of play fits me just perfect. They shoot a lot of 3s and that’s what I do best. Plus it’s close to home.”

Mann is Florida’s first commitment in the 2019 class.

https://usat.ly/2PM3vJB
