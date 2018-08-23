The Trendon Watford Blog: Playing with LeBron James, official visits and more

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, Ala.) to back-to-back state titles and has solidified himself as one of the top players in the 2019 class. That kind of production has everyone from Kentucky to Kansas to Alabama and many others all giving chase. Now Watford, who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, back again with another blog. I’m excited to let y’all know what I’ve been up to!

Well, I can’t believe that I’m starting my senior year. It’s crazy that I’m already a senior.

It feels like it kinda flew by, but I’m glad to be back with my friends and everybody after a long summer.

I just got back from the Nike Skills Academy and it was a great camp!

We got to play with pros like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and all those guys so just getting the chance to train with them and pick their brain about different things was just crazy.

Rasheed Wallace was actually my coach and he gave me a lot of great advice. Bruce Bowen was another guy that gave me great advice too.

I think LeBron gave the best advice just telling us how we can stay motivated on a day-to-day basis; he said that he always falls back on his love for the game in everything.

I got to play against him in some of the drills and I was trippin’ just getting a chance to play with him.

I feel like I played pretty well there and the biggest thing for me was that I learned a lot.

I’ll definitely be applying everything as I go forward.

OK, so with recruiting I initially cut my list down to eight, but I am still open to some schools if they want to reach out.

Right now I’m in the process of setting up some of my official visits.

I think I’ll start to have those set by September.

Most of the coaches are just saying that they want to get me on campus and get a chance to gel with them and the team. They just want to be able to show me what life will be like if I come there.

The biggest thing that I’ll factor into my decision is trust. I need to able to trust that the coach will allow me to play my game if I come there.

Now that school is back in me and my teammates are working out early in the morning before school then we do weightlifting after school.

I think we’re looking really good this season!

We’re a veteran team and I really feel like we’ll have a great chance at the state title three-peat.

We’ll be playing in a lot of national tournaments again like City of Palms, Hoopsgiving, Hoophall Classic and a few others.

Of course with this being my last year I want to win all of these big events. I definitely feel like we have the team to get it done.

OK so I have to tell y’all that the Travis Scott’s new album “Astroworld” is definitely hot right now. I’d have to say my favorite artist, though, is Gunna.

I just got done watching “Last Chance U” and I would definitely recommend it to anyone who hasn’t seen it. It’s really good!

OK guys I’ve gotta get going, but, as always, I appreciate you reading and I’ll be back soon with my next blog!

