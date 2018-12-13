Four-star cornerback Trent McDuffie commits to Washington

Cornerback Trent McDuffie of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) committed to Washington on Wednesday.

In getting the four-star athlete, Washington bolsters its already-strong defense.

McDuffie is the No. 19 player in California and No. 15 cornerback in the state, per 247 Sports. He helped Bosco get to a 13-1 record and a championship appearance his senior year.

“He’s the dude that will catch you from 20 yards behind you, he’s the dude that plays the ball real well,” Bosco teammate Chris Steele, another four-star cornerback, said about McDuffie in November.

This season, McDuffie had 37 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defended. He has played offensive snaps and has six career offensive touchdowns.

McDuffie also showed his abilities on special teams. In the CIF-SS championship game, he returned a blocked punt to the house.

This season, Washington is No. 21 in passing yards allowed per game (185.4) and No. 12 in total yards allowed (3,923), both of which lead the Pac-12 heading into bowl season.

Its 2019 recruiting class is ranked by 247 Sports as No. 15 in the nation and second-best in the conference.

The Huskies won the Pac-12 and will play in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State on Jan. 1.