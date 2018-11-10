Two McDuffies, two punt return touchdowns for St. John Bosco

They’re not related, but from the way they return punts, the two McDuffies on the St. John Bosco football team look like they could be.

Jode and Trent McDuffie got St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a quick start with a pair of punt returns for touchdowns to give the Braves a 14-0 lead in the first quarter over San Clemente (Calif.).

MORE ON THIS GAME: Moment of silence held to honor bar shooting victims

A defender got to Trent’s leg early, but he broke out of it and put on a burst of speed to get to the sideline. He outraced every opponent and scored on a 76-yard return.

Jode had to hit the “B” button as soon as he caught the ball.

Same team. Same last name. Same result 🤯 Maybe stop punting to @BoscoFootball 🤔 Jode McDuffie’s turn ➡🏠 pic.twitter.com/Ntf7K0P5wo — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 10, 2018

He spun out of a tackle and sped off. After picking up a block, nobody was even close. Jode sauntered the final 15 yards or so of his 77-yard return into the end zone.

This allowed Bosco to jump to an early lead and never look back.

RELATED: Trent McDuffie, Chris Steele receive All-American jerseys

It was only the start of Trent’s night, though.

He scored once more, a rushing touchdown in which he bounced off a defender.

He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had an interception.

“All practice this week, we’ve been practicing the deep balls cause we knew they were going to throw it, they like that streak play,” Trent told Fox Sports West. “We knew he liked to loft the ball, he wasn’t really a back shoulder throw kind of guy, so I just got my head around and just made a play on the ball.”