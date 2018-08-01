LSU lands commitment from four-star WR Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer, a four-star wide receiver out of Kentwood High, committed Wednesday to LSU. He had named Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Arizona State, where he had visited, as his final choices in addition to LSU on July 4.

“There is no place like home,” Palmer tweeted Wednesday. “LSU is where my heart is. It is like a dream come true for me. It is a blessing I will play at LSU.”

Palmer’s mother, Raymonda Callahan, is a cousin of former LSU and Kentwood cornerback Demetrius Hookfin, who played with the Tigers from 1999-2002. Palmer gives LSU 19 commitments for its class of 2019 and jumped its ranking from No. 14 on Tuesday to No. 9 on Wednesday.