Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Trey Sanders, IMG Academy

Photo: IMG Academy

Football

Trey Sanders

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Position: Running back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 214
College: Undecided

Sanders knows how to use his 4.4 speed and cut-back ability to come up with big plays consistently.

