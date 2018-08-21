Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Trey Sanders, IMG Academy

Trey Sanders
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Position: Running back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 214
College: Undecided
Sanders knows how to use his 4.4 speed and cut-back ability to come up with big plays consistently.
