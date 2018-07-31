Arkansas 4-star WR Treylon Burks picks Razorbacks

Chad Morris’ first Razorbacks recruiting staff is starting to come together.

On Monday, Arkansas added a commitment from in-state four-star wide receiver Treylon Burks. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound pass catcher chose the Razorbacks ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Michigan, among other power programs.

Thank you God for the many opportunities you have given me and thank you for the support from my family and friends. I’ve thought long and hard on the commitment process and Now I will be Committing to The University of Arkansas! GO HOGS‼️🐗 @bo_hembree @coachjstepp pic.twitter.com/JjbaRh8Ndh — Treylon Burks (@TreylonBurks) July 30, 2018

Burks, who stars for Warren High, is the third wide receiver commit in Arkansas’ Class of 2019, and agreed to join Morris’ team less than a day after being on campus as part of the program’s annual “Woo Pignic” event. He joins high school teammate Marcus Miller, who committed on Saturday.

Burks has held an Arkansas scholarship offer for more than two years, but finally felt enough comfort and stability to officially join up.

“They made me feel like I was at home this past weekend,” Burks told 247Sports. “My boy Bubba (Marcus Miller) committed there, and I wanted to stay around him as much I can. I also talked to my family about it and this is what we decided. It just feels good to get it over with. We’re excited and Coach (Chad) Morris was very excited.”