Louisville football power Trinity 0-4 for first time in 15 years

The Male (Louisville) High School football team answered all doubters Friday night.

Senior quarterback Garrett Dennis had another steady performance and the Bulldogs defense dominated again in a 17-3 victory at Trinity.

Male improved to 4-0 and established itself as the team to beat for the Class 6A title this year.

“(Trinity) has a lot of trophies over there, and this is just one game,” Male coach Chris Wolfe said. “It’s good for us, and it’s great for our players. And it keeps 6A competitive. I think now 6A is a little more interesting.”

Trinity — winner of two straight Class 6A state titles — dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 2003 and saw its 24-game winning streak against Kentucky schools snapped. Male also was the last Kentucky school to beat Trinity, winning 20-19 in the third round of the 6A playoffs in November 2015.

