USA Today Sports

Trinity takes seismic leap in major Super 25 boys soccer shakeup

Sam Upshaw Jr., Louisville Courier-Journal

Trinity takes seismic leap in major Super 25 boys soccer shakeup

Boys Soccer

Trinity takes seismic leap in major Super 25 boys soccer shakeup

The latest USA TODAY SUPER 25 Boys Soccer Rankings are out, and there is plenty of shakeup all-around.

The biggest jump this week belongs to Louisville power Trinity, which vaults from No. 21 all the way to No. 3 after its upset of rival St. Xavier, who dropped eight spots with the loss to No. 19.

Elsewhere, Libertyville (Ill.) is back in the poll for the first time since Week 1, crashing-landing all the way up at No. 11. The Wildcats came into the 2018 season with plenty of hype, carrying a No. 25 ranking in our first poll, and seeing star seniors Evan Rasmussen and Grant Herbek earn Preseason ALL-USA honors.

Fairfield (Conn.) Prep, Fairview (Boulder, Colo.), North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.), Smithtown (N.Y.) West, Lee’s Summit (Mo.), Clovis (N.M.), Lewiston (Maine) and Amityville (N.Y.) are the other new entrants in this week’s poll.

At the top, Newark, N.J. power St. Benedict’s Prep hangs on to the No. 1 spot for the sixth straight week.

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Boys Soccer, News, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/trinity-takes-seismic-leap-in-major-super-25-boys-soccer-shakeup
Trinity takes seismic leap in major Super 25 boys soccer shakeup
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.