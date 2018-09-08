Tua Tagovailoa's brother Taulia, Thompson can't keep pace with Hoover

When all the smoke screened from one of the most anticipated match ups in recent Alabama football history, the prestige and legacy of a school trumped the prestige and legacy of a surname.

A week after absorbing a trouncing at the hands of Maryland’s St. John’s College, traditional Alabama power Hoover rolled past Thompson High of Alabaster, 45-26. The victory put a stamp on the Buccaneers’ favorite state in the state of Alabama, even if it came in spite of another sterling performance from Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Alabama-committed younger brother of current Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As tracked by Alabama 7A Football, Hoover was paced by three touchdowns on the ground from running back Larry McCammon and two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground from quarterback Robby Ashford. The Bucs’ most high-profile recruit, four-star wide receiver George Pickens, contributed the game’s second score for Hoover, though he was held under wraps in the red zone thereafter.

Hoover 31, Thompson 12 | 7:02 3Q | Larry McCammon with a 23-yard touchdown run for the Bucs. Larry running over the linebacker. Wow! pic.twitter.com/UttsEo2lJH — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) September 8, 2018

That wasn’t the case for the younger Tagovailoa, who was his brilliant self in serving as the maestro of Thompson’s explosive offense. The senior quarterback — who transferred to Thompson when the Tagovailoa family moved from Hawaii to Alabama to follow Tua — passed for all four of Thompson’s touchdowns, with two scoring grabs from Mike Pettway.

Tagovailoa surely was able to hold his own, but he wasn’t enough to keep Hoover’s explosive offense at bay.

While this was the first hyped matchup between Tagovailoa and Ashford, it may prove not to be the last; while Tagovailoa has already committed to Alabama, many believe that Ashford, a four-star dual-threat prospect, will eventually choose Auburn.

If he does, this could indeed turn out to be the prologue to a pair of college careers where the two stars try to outdo one another. That would be an awful lot of fun for everyone else to see on a future Thanksgiving weekend.