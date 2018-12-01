USA Today Sports

The Citadel QB rushes for TD while wearing number of HS teammate who died

On Thursday, Vanderbilt tight end Turner Cockrell died.

He had been battling melanoma since November 2017, according to the Tennessean. Cockrell underwent radiation treatments for 20 weeks, but the cancer spread to his lungs by July.

Vanderbilt tight end Turner Cockrell (Photo: Vanderbilt via the Tennessean)

That same day, former Allatoona High School (Acworth, Ga.) teammate Brandon Rainey, now a quarterback at The Citadel, announced he would wear Cockrell’s number, 82 in the season finale.

Right before taking the field for warmups on Friday, Rainey found out Cockrell had died, according to the Tennessean.

Rainey scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, as The Citadel won 43-14.

After rushing for the touchdown to get the first score of the game, Rainey pointed to the sky before going to a knee and putting his hand to his facemask in memory of his 21-year-old friend.

Wide receiver Raleigh Webb, who was also a teammate at Allatoona High, scored on a 77-yard kickoff return touchdown while wearing a bracelet that said “Team Turner,” according to the Post and Courier.

Read more about Cockrell and reactions to his passing at the Tennessean.

