Virginia high school football player allegedly sexually assaulted in locker room

A high school football player is believed to have been sexually assaulted by teammates in the locker room, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Players on the Tuscarora High School (Va.) team allegedly held down the teammate while they “inserted objects into the victim” after practice on Oct. 1, the Times-Mirror wrote.

Practice was cancelled Sunday and Monday but resumed on Tuesday. The game on Friday is expected to be played.

The Loudoun County Public Schools released a statement Wednesday to the Times-Mirror that said the district found out about the incident on Oct. 5.

It also said LCPS is prohibited “from revealing disciplinary consequences involving students” and that the Leesburg Police Department has not decided which charges, if any, should be brought forward.