Twenty-six of the 32 coaches in the Texas football playoffs earn more than $100,000 per year

The latest report on Texas high school football coaching salaries is particularly timely, with the state playoffs entering the quarterfinal round this weekend. With that framework in mind, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram took a look at the salary of each coach still leading their respective teams in the Class 5A and 6A playoffs.

Given two divisions within each classification, that makes for 32 head coaches. And the results are pretty startling: Of those 32 coaches, 26 earn more than $100,000 per year, and the other six are very close.

Per the Star-Telegram, only one coach still alive in the playoffs has an annual salary of less than $90,000; Beaumont West Brook’s Eric Peevey, who is paid $86,000.

For the record, the two highest salaries both come from powerhouse programs out of Austin: Lake Travis’ Hank Carter is paid $158,512 while Westlake’s Todd Dodge earns an even $150,000.

Terry Gambill, the coach at Super 25 No. 1 ranked Allen, earns $125,365 per year, only the third-highest in Class 6A Div. 1 and sixth highest across both divisions of Class 6A.

The Texas salaries paint a stark comparison to a similar study taken of coaches of the Alabama teams competing for state titles at that state’s Super 7 event.

According to AL.com, three coaches at the very top end of Alabama’s highest classifications earn salaries that are similar to their Texas counterparts, ranging from $112,000 to $129,000. The story is far different lower down, where some coaches were leading their programs while only being paid a traditional coach’s stipend, as little as $7,345, with a top range full salary of $92,000.

Naturally, that’s nothing to shake a stick at, but the disparity within the salary range in Alabama is perhaps the striking take away from both exercises. The top range salaries for the mega-programs in Alabama may still be eye opening, but in Texas, the salaries at all successful programs are eye opening, and that’s before one considers the relative pittance paid the average public school teacher statewide.