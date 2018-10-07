Two coaches arrested after fight at Illinois youth football game

Two suburban Chicago coaches are facing weapons charges after a fight broke out Saturday afternoon at the end of a youth football game.

According to what Rockford, Ill., police told the Rockford Register Star and other outlets, Calumet City, Ill., coaches clashed with Rockford Renegades coaches and parents during the game at Rockford Lutheran High. One parent struck a coach, according to police. No players were involved in the incident.

As the Register Star reports, Calumet City coach Terrance Morris displayed a weapon, which sent many in the crowd running for cover. No shots were fired, and police took Morris and another coach, Devorah Clark, into custody.

Morris, 43, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and mob action, while Clark, 39, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, mob action, obstructing and resisting arrest.