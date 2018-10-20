Two former Arkansas HS baseball players arrested on hazing, assault allegations

Two former baseball players at an Arkansas high school have been arrested for allegedly hazing and assaulting a freshman on a bus.

Lorenz Fehrenbacher, 19, and Gage Lester, 18, of Bauxite High School (Ark.) were accused of calling four freshmen freshman to the back of a bus in March and commaning them to do as they were told or else they’d get beaten up, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The warrant, acquired by the Democrat-Gazette, said the two teens stuck their fingers in a freshman’s buttocks and grabbed his testicles over his clothing.

Additionally, Fehrenbacher is accused of hitting one of the freshmen in the chest.

Lester and Fehrenbacher face third-degree charges of assault and hazing, according to the Democrat-Gazette. Fehrenbacher also faces a third-degree battery charge.

The Democrat-Gazette reported that the two are no longer students in the school district, but district spokesperson would not divulge if they had been expelled.