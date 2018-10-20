USA Today Sports

Two former Arkansas HS baseball players arrested on hazing, assault allegations

Two former baseball players at an Arkansas high school have been arrested for allegedly hazing and assaulting a freshman on a bus.

Lorenz Fehrenbacher, 19, and Gage Lester, 18, of Bauxite High School (Ark.) were accused of calling four freshmen freshman to the back of a bus in March and commaning them to do as they were told or else they’d get beaten up, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The warrant, acquired by the Democrat-Gazette, said the two teens stuck their fingers in a freshman’s buttocks and grabbed his testicles over his clothing.

Additionally, Fehrenbacher is accused of hitting one of the freshmen in the chest.

Lester and Fehrenbacher face third-degree charges of assault and hazing, according to the Democrat-Gazette. Fehrenbacher also faces a third-degree battery charge.

The Democrat-Gazette reported that the two are no longer students in the school district, but district spokesperson would not divulge if they had been expelled.

