Two Mass. HS golf teammates each hit hole in one - in same round

A hole-in-one is a rare feat, often a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence or one that often never comes for even above-average golfers.

For two members of one high school golf team just west of Boston, that special shot came for each of them within the same round.

And for one of them, it even went a step further, as he knocked in another ace the next day!

Newton (Mass.) North junior Pete Delmonico and senior Sean Fitzgerald took to West Newton’s Brae Burn Country Club on Tuesday. On the par-3 fourth hole, Fitzgerald pulled out his 8 iron and smacked the ball toward the green.

“It landed about 10 feet past the hole and it spun right back and disappeared,” Fitzgerald told Boston’s WBZ-TV. “And we went crazy.”

In and of itself, a hole-in-one is something to behold. Two holes later, their story got even wilder when Delmonico matched his teammate’s special feat.

“It was 138 and I just used a knock down 8 iron,” he told WBZ. And it went in.

This celebration was a bit more muted due to the shock of the moment.

Not one… but two Hole-in-Ones today, the second one coming from Junior Pete Delmonico! Great day to be a Tiger as they defeat Milton #ShootersShoot pic.twitter.com/q1rTO99GmU — Newton North Tigers (@NNHSTigers) October 2, 2018

“Then we looked at each other and just cracked up,” Delmonico said. “The best part was we could see both of them go in, and it was so awesome.”

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of two people hitting a hole-in-one in the same round is 1.3 million-to-one.

What came next also defined the odds, as Delmonico wasn’t done there. The next day, at Wednesday’s Bay State Conference Championships at the Presidents Golf Course in Quincy, the junior aced the fourth hole. It was the third hole-in-one of his life, the second in two days.

We know who we want in our group scramble.