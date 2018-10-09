Two more teenagers charged in Utah high school sexual assault case

Charges have been filed against two teenagers accused of helping a 16-year-old boy sexually assault a teammate after football practice, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Misty Cox told FOX13 that her 15-year-old son was held down after football practice at Gunnison Valley High School.

“Two boys held him down, a third boy pulled his own pants down and rubbed his backside and genitalia all over my son’s face,” she said.

Five more victims have since come forward since a 16-year-old was charged of six counts of object rape and four counts of forcible sex abuse, according to the Tribune, while FOX13 said there were five counts of forcible sex abuse.

The investigation has revealed at least 13 suspected assaults, according to the Tribune.

The reports were initially all from boys, but according to the Tribune, there have been subsequent reports from girls.

Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels told the Tribune that the assaults aren’t part of a “coordinated event” like in some hazing situations. It has affected athletes, students in band, and a “diverse” group.

There are 349 students at Gunnison Valley High School, the Tribune reported. That would mean four percent of the student population are alleged victims.