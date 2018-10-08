Two new teams debut in Week 9 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our latest Super 25 football rankings for Week 9 are out, and we’ve got some familiar faces making their first appearances of the season.

Northeast Ohio powerhouse Mentor makes its season debut at No. 25 after running its record to 7-0 this past weekend. The Cardinals have been on a roll since starting their season with back-to-back wins over Cleveland stalwarts St. Ignatius and St. Edward; their latest win was a 45-6 thrashing of Shaker Heights (Ohio) 45-6.

SEE: Week 9 Super 25 Football Poll

Erstwhile, another familiar Southern California parochial power enters the dojo. One week after taking No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to the wire, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) debuts at No. 24 following a 49-6 win over Servite (Anaheim). The Lions, coached by former USC and New England Patriots star Pat Harlow, fought Bosco tough to a 35-28 decision on Sept. 28 for their only loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Warren Central (Indianapolis) leap-frogs St. Joseph Prep (Philadelphia) up to the No. 12 spot in the poll after another dominant performance that now has some pundits in Indiana wondering where this team fits in the pantheon of all-time great Hoosier State teams.

The top five remains unchanged. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) stays at No. 1 for the third street week, followed by No. 2 St. John Bosco, No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), No. 4 Allen (Texas) and No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.). But we could be in for major shakeup by this time next week, with the much-anticipated mega-showdown between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco on tap for Friday night, with a 7:30 PT/10:30 ET kickoff.

One week after making its season debut, Mission Viejo (Calif.) is out after barely holding on to beat cross-town rival Capistrano Valley (Mission Viejo, Calif.), while Pickerington (Ohio) Central drops from No. 16 to all the way out of the poll after a shocking 31-30 upset at the hands of Lancaster (Ohio).