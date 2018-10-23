Two new teams enter Week 9 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 9 Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we welcome one new team into the fold — and one back.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 9

Louisville-area power St. Xavier is back this week, at No. 20, continuing what’s been an up-and-down ride for the Tigers in this poll. Elsewhere, Las Vegas’s Cimarron-Memorial jumps into the back end of the poll, making its season debut at No. 24.

St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team in the land for the ninth straight week. They are followed by Naperville (Ill.) North, Smithtown (N.Y.) West, Nauset (North Eastham, Mass.) and St. Ignatius (Cleveland) to round out the top five.

This week’s biggest mover in the poll is Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.), which jumps up six spots into the top 10, at No. 9.