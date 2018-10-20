Two Philadelphia schools cancel football seasons after brawl

Olney, West Philadelphia high schools have to forfeit rest of football season after fight in the stands. @AceCarterINQ reports. https://t.co/X98RyOhb93 — Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) October 17, 2018

The remainder of the high school football seasons for two Philadelphia schools have been forfeited as a result of a fight last Friday night.

After a game in which Olney Charter High School defeated host West Philadelphia, 20-8, a fight began in the stands, as the Philadelphia Tribune reports. Multiple players joined in, according to reports.

Both teams had just one game left on the schedule and were slated to play in the Public League playoffs. Jimmy Lynch, the executive director of athletics for the School District of Philadelphia, told the Tribune the decision was jointly agreed upon by each school.