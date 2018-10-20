Two Philadelphia schools cancel football seasons after brawl

The remainder of the high school football seasons for two Philadelphia schools have been forfeited as a result of a fight last Friday night.
After a game in which Olney Charter High School defeated host West Philadelphia, 20-8, a fight began in the stands, as the Philadelphia Tribune reports. Multiple players joined in, according to reports.
Both teams had just one game left on the schedule and were slated to play in the Public League playoffs. Jimmy Lynch, the executive director of athletics for the School District of Philadelphia, told the Tribune the decision was jointly agreed upon by each school.
“It was an unfortunate incident that happened after the game,” Lynch said. “In the Philadelphia Public League, we have an unsportsmanlike conduct policy that states that any student-athlete that’s involved with fighting receives an automatic three-game suspension.
“After reviewing the incident with the administration and the athletic departments at those schools both principals at Olney and West Philly decided to essentially suspend the remainder of their seasons… we supported that decision.”